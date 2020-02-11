Beaumont ISD bus routes to resume Tuesday after transportation employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, November 3, bus routes will resume for Beaumont ISD students

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD's bus pickup routes will resume on Tuesday, November 3, after contact tracing was performed following a transportation employee's positive COVID-19 test result.

Administration suspended bus routes on Monday after finding out about the positive case late Sunday.

"After carefully investigating and conducting contact tracing, Beaumont ISD has determined that the majority of transportation staff were not in close contact with the confirmed positive case," the district said in a news release.

The district is warning that there may be delays in route pick-up and drop off times until all staff who were "directly impacted can return and the department is once again fully-staffed."

BISD said all buses and transportation offices have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

From a Beaumont ISD news release:

After carefully investigating and conducting contact tracing, Beaumont ISD has determined that the majority of transportation staff were not in close contact with the confirmed positive case. As such, the district will resume operating transportation routes on November 3. Please be prepared to experience delays in route pick-up and drop off times until staff who were directly impacted can return and the department is once again fully-staffed. All buses and transportation offices have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

BISD’s Mitigation Plan provides for daily extensive cleaning and sanitization protocols, as well as social distancing procedures, including the wearing of face masks. As such, CDC guidance provides that the risk of someone contracting COVID-19 from the staff member is low and this notice is being provided in an abundance of caution. Nevertheless, BISD has been in close communication with officials at the Beaumont Public Health Department, and the District is following all recommended protocols.

Please continue all other safeguards outlined by the CDC including frequently washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you feel sick and cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects daily. Our community's health and safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation as we work through these challenges as a community.