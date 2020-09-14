105 students, 11 staff quarantined after 3 positive COVID-19 cases reported at Hamshire-Fannett ISD

In-person classes won't be held on Tuesday

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Hamshire-Fannett ISD students went back to class for in-person instruction on August 20.

"It went well those first couple weeks of school. I don't recall any positive cases those first couple weeks," Superintendent Dwaine Augustine told 12News.

Over the weekend, the district was notified about 3 positive cases.

"We are in a pandemic and we all know there is a risk possibility of having positive cases," Augustine said.

A letter went out to parents, saying Dr. Paul Shipman, the principal of the high school, tested positive. The district doesn't believe he came in close contact with anyone on campus.

The next positive case, the school identified as a high school varsity football player. The school is in the process of contacting all of those parents.

A second grader from the elementary school also tested positive.

Two classes, totaling 30 children must quarantine.

"So you just prepare the best you can. We put protocols in place," Augustine said.

Those protocols were activated, including contact tracing.

As a result, 105 students and 11 staff members are in quarantine.

"We will have staff members calling each parent individually to talk through the different options to see how kids are doing," Augustine said.

Those in quarantine must have a negative test results in order to return to class.

If they don't want to get tested, they must quarantine for 14 days.

In-person classes have been cancelled for Tuesday. Students will learn virtually.