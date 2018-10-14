Southeast Texans gathered at the Event Centre downtown on a sunny Saturday afternoon to remember loved ones lost to suicide and to encourage others to keep living.

The Out of the Darkness community walk Oct. 13 sought to bring together those affected by suicide and give them opportunities to help others, organizers said in an event posted on Facebook. Several people walking said they remembering someone.

"We're here for my little sister," Kristen Bush told 12News. "It's not something that doesn't happen to people. We would have never expected this to happen to any of us."

Bush and her mother, Crystal Sands, both live in Beaumont.

Lillian was just 15 when she died Oct. 22, 2017.

Three people die by suicide in Beaumont every week, Sands said the detective who handled her daughter's case told her.

"Ask questions if you know someone struggling," Sands said. "Tell someone. If your friend talks about it, tell a parent, tell an adult because it really does happen."

Their group wore shirts for the walk that said "In memory of a princess, Lillian Victoria."

"A lot of teenagers just tell their friends and their friends don't know what to do with that information," Bush said. "If you are struggling and you just tell a friend, maybe talk to a professional or an adult that would maybe know what to do."

Bush said she believes walks like Out of the Darkness raise awareness and help point teens like her sister towards solutions.

"If your friend tells you they're feeling suicidal, do something about it," she said. "Don't just listen and not take any action."

GET HELP | Crisis Center of Southeast Texas

If you, or anyone you know, is thinking about harming themselves or taking their own life call the Crisis Center of Southeast Texas' local hotline at 800-793-2273

© 2018 KBMT