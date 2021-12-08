'Our family will never be the same' Jasper County family warns community after losing one of their own

"It's going to be quite different in my life now without her around."

JASPER, Texas — Half of a well-known sisterly presence is missing from a popular Jasper radio station, and the community is feeling the effects of their loss.

Paula Gilcrease died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications, and her sister Patsy Ford Dickerson was recently discharged from the hospital and is recovering after contracting the virus.

Employees of the southern gospel radio station 102.7 KTXJ learned of Gilcrease's death Wednesday, and said the station will not be the same without her.

“When they called, it was just devastating,” Telissa Calfee, KTXJ owner, said.

The sisters were known as the Ford Sisters and were known for their gospel duets. Calfee said the two made everyone's day better by just coming to work.

“You get those two together and you just laugh constantly,” she said. “They just had such funny stories, and most of them were real."

Family members and the members of the radio station reflected on happy stories and fond memories Gilcrease and Dickerson made by just being themselves.

"They were together all the time,” Penny Duncan, Gilcrease’s niece, said. “They rode to work together, they ate together, sang together. Our family will never be the same with her gone"

Dickerson left the hospital last week after contracting COVID-19. She continues to fight lingering symptoms, but said the loss of her sister has made things worse.

“I’m still weak, kind of foggy headed, but I am on the mend for sure," she said. “She and I were the only sisters, and so we were close, we did everything together, It's going to be quite different in my life now without her around."

As family members reflect on the fact that the Ford Sisters have sung their last duet, they urge others to take necessary precautions before it is too late.

“Take it serious, you don't know who's life it's gonna take next," Penny Duncan said. " And I don't want it to be someone else's family member."

The station expects to have Dickerson back in the office soon, as she continues to recover from her own fight with COVID-19.