Organization honors fallen police officers in 22-thousand mile, cross country ride

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 300 riders are coming together for about 22 thousand miles to honor police officers who lost their lives too soon.

Today, the riders are stopping in Beaumont, as they travel cross country, to let families and communities know they are not alone in their mourning.

They are honoring Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell who lost her life in 2020 from a drunk driver.

Jagrut "JC" Shah, a previous former deputy sheriff, is the spokesman and founder of the organization. He said he created it for police departments and their families that have lost loved ones.

“I wanted to do something nationwide and make sure that each department realizes that they are in the same heart across the nation” Shah said. “I also wanted to make sure survivors understood that we were not going to forget their loved ones."

The group of riders have been on the road since May 28.

As they make their way to Beaumont, riders will visit the Beaumont Police Station. During their visit, officers will join in for an “End of watch” ceremony.

A police dispatcher issues a final call over the radio, and they will take that moment of silence to honor those who died in the line of duty.

“It is inspirational,” Shah said. “It is fulfilling.”

The End of Watch will be driving through Beaumont today starting around 11 a.m.

They will make their way through College Street and stop at the Beaumont Police Station around noon.