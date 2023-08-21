Orangefield Water Supply Corp. customers asked to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Water customers in Orangefield are now being asked to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas due to severe drought conditions in Southeast Texas.
"This is being asked of the customers of Orangefield Water Supply Corp. as a precautionary measure to ensure that we have adequate supplies of water for domestic use and fire protection," officials said in a news release.
From an Orangefield Water Supply Corporation news release:
Orangefield Water Supply Corp. customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9). They are also asked to irrigate landscapes only between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight on the designated watering days. This is voluntary and implemented as a cautionary measure due to the extended drought conditions in the region.
And remember, all of Orange County is under a "Burn Ban" at this time.