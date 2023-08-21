x
Orangefield Water Supply Corp. customers asked to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas

Officials say this is being put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure that they have adequate supplies of water for domestic use and fire protection.
Credit: Artinun - stock.adobe.com

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Water customers in Orangefield are now being asked to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas due to severe drought conditions in Southeast Texas. 

Orangefield Water Supply Corporation customers with a street address ending in en even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) should irrigate landscapes only on Sundays and Thursdays. 

Customers for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) should irrigate landscapes only on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Customers are also being asked to irrigate landscapes only between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight on the designated watering days

"This is being asked of the customers of Orangefield Water Supply Corp. as a precautionary measure to ensure that we have adequate supplies of water for domestic use and fire protection," officials said in a news release. 

From an Orangefield Water Supply Corporation news release:

And remember, all of Orange County is under a "Burn Ban" at this time.

