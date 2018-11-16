ORANGEFIELD — Tommy Tankersley own the property and dog seen in a Facebook post that’s circulated this week.

"The dog has a long runner on the property, you can see it because it's on the ground, and he was over there on the slab. Well she stopped and took a picture of the slab and the posted it on Facebook and said the dog doesn't have a dog house," Tankersley said.

Since the post blew up on social media, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies have visited the property multiple times. They say the dog does in fact have a doghouse, and that his living conditions are okay.

That’s something Tankersley wants everyone to know.

"He's got everything he needs he's got 100 pounds of Pedigree, and he has plenty of water. I have things of water that’s inside the house that's just strictly for him," Tankersley said.

Jacob Scales lives nearby, and his busy work schedule has him leaving at all times of the day.

"I'll get up and go to work sometimes it's four a clock in the morning, and it'll be pitch black and I see the dog wrapped up around that tree," Tankersley said.

Scales doesn’t agree with the way the dog is being handled.

"Winter time it's cold, summer time it's hot. if their chained up they can't get warmth or water or anything like that. so it's just not my thing to chain up an animal"

Tankersley says the dog is chained up for safety reasons.

"Please don’t get out of your car he will bite you. Somebody posted that somebody needs to come steal him, I put please don’t get out of your car he will bite you. he will wag his tale until you get to him and he will bite you"

