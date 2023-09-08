Orangefield man credits smoke detector with saving him from fire that destroyed his home early Wednesday

The homeowner said he lost years of memories but was thankful to be alive.

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — An Orangefield man escaped a fire that destroyed his home early Wednesday morning thanks to a smoke detector.

Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District Two were sent to the fire in the 2800 block of Oila Rd at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived they found the home already engulfed in flames according to Captain Elgin Browning of ESD Two.

The homeowner, who was alone in the home, told 12News that he was able to make it out of his home after he was awakened and alerted to the fire by a smoke detector.

Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services Districts Three and Four, Pinehurst, and West Orange fire departments also responded and helped fight the blaze.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.