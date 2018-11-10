ORANGE — Administrators say an anonymous written threat directed at a group of Orangefield Junior High students simply was not credible. They spent the day looking into the claims.

In a prepared statement, the district's spokesperson said administrators know who wrote the threat, and "...appropriate action has been taken."

No one was ever in danger, according to the district.

+++

This is the statement from Orangefield ISD:

Today, October 11, 2018, administrators at Orangefield Junior High became aware of an anonymous written threat directed at a group of OJH students. The District immediately notified law enforcement. At this time, the identity of the author has been confirmed and appropriate action has been taken. Following a thorough investigation, the District determined that the threat was not credible. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and Orangefield ISD takes all threats of this nature very seriously. We appreciate the continued vigilance of our students, staff, and community and the assistance from local law enforcement in keeping Orangefield ISD schools safe.

