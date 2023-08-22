Orangefield ISD trustees approve $43M bond election in November to fund campus safety, more classroom space

The bond election election will be held on November 7, 2023 with early voting from October 23 – November 3.

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Voters in Orangefield will be asked to decide on a $43 million bond this November that the district says will focus on safety and adding classroom space.

The Orangefield Independent School District's board of trustees approved the $42.9 million bond election on Tuesday according to a news release from the district.

The bond election election will be held on November 7, 2023 and early voting will run from October 23 – November 3, 2023.

If passed, the bond would increase the debt service tax rate by about 35 cents according to the district. Homeowners who are 65 or older can qualify for a homestead exemption "tax freeze" and not have any tax increases.

Projects funded by the bond include a new cafeteria featuring a stage for events at the elementary school as well as classroom additions to alleviate overcrowding and allow for growth the release said.

The junior high school would also get more classrooms.

The high school would get a new cafeteria, library and more classrooms including an expansion of its career and technical education classrooms.

The bond would also fund adding indoor pathways to reduce the number of access points to the campus and to improve lock-down capabilities.

"Our plan will focus on safety by moving all students out of portable buildings, capacity by adding classrooms at all campuses and Career and Technical Education programs that better prepare our students for the future," board president Laura Clark was quoted as saying in the release.

The district plans to add more information in the coming weeks on their website.

