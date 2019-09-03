ORANGEFIELD, Texas — An Orangefield Junior High family is upset after they said their son was attacked this morning on a school bus.

5th grader Kellen Hawthorne said he is frustrated by what happened on his school bus Friday morning. He said he was eager to share his faith in God with a fellow student before the encounter.

"She said something about she don't believe in God, and I kept on telling her," Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne said that's when another student came up behind him.

"Whenever this girl came up to me, she started slapping me," Hawthorne said.

After the attack, Hawthorne was taken to the principal's office.

"He said I can't talk about God at school, and I went back to class," Hawthorne said.

Orangefield ISD Superintendent Stephen Patterson didn't want to be interviewed but he sent 12News a statement.

"Because federal law and district policy mandate confidentiality of student matters, the district cannot provide further comment," Patterson said in an email.

"However, Orangefield ISD wants parents, students and the community to know that the district takes the first amendment rights of its students and employees very seriously, and does not infringe upon those rights."

Hawthorne's mom, Tiffany Mckenzie, said believes her son's right to free speech was barred. She said after the attack, she was contacted by the principal.

"I just really have nothing to say about anyone at the school at this point," Tiffany Mckenzie said.

"This is what he told me that it would be in the best interest that he not talk about it," Mckenzie said.

Mckenzie said because she believes her son's rights were violated, she's considering homeschooling her son.