ORANGEFIELD, Texas — The Orangefield school district got a permanent superintendent Monday night.

The board of the Orangefield Independent School District named Shaun McAlpin as the new superintendent at their meeting Monday evening.

The board met in closed session to discuss the applicants for the job and then reconvened in open session to make the announcement.

The vote to hire him was unanimous.

McAlpin previously served as assistant superintendent for finance at the district according to its website.

He takes over following the abrupt November 2019 resignation of the district’s former superintendent, Dr. Stephen Patterson.

Kevin Weldon had been acting as the interim superintendent since the resignation.

Patterson resigned from the position on Nov. 5, 2020.

RELATED: Documents: Orangefield ISD superintendent's resignation came after accusations of harassment

RELATED: Orangefield ISD superintendent resigns

A news release from the district said the board wouldn't comment on the matter further when issuing a release saying the board believes his 'resignation was in the best interest of the District.'

Documents sent to 12News by the district after an open records request asking why Patterson had resigned said he was accused of inappropriate conduct with district employees.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Donate a dress to the CPS 'Prom Dress Drive' and help a teen in foster care have a great prom

Fatal Hardin County crash leaves one dead, injures others

Newton County sheriff's race candidates set to make history