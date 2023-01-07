Orangefield ISD reports potential threat at high school

The district says it called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, and a student was detained.

ORANGE, Texas — Administrators at Orangefield Independent School District are working to reassure the community that students and staff are safe after a potential threat on the high school campus.

According to the district, administrators learned about the potential threat late Friday. After a thorough investigation, the student in question was detained, according to a press release from the district.

As is standard protocol, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was contacted. Investigators declined to offer any additional details about the situation.

It came on the same day that threats were made on Snapchat to Vidor ISD. Captain Joey Jacobs told 12News the two cases were not connected.

Orangefield ISD offered a final message to parents saying, “All threats and potential threats to student and staff safety are taken seriously.”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

