ORANGEFIELD, Texas — The Orangefield community is still dealing with standing water almost a week after Imelda brought more than 30 inches of rain to Southeast Texas in some areas.

Families are starting the rebuild process and schools remain closed.

The Orangefield school district pushed back its start date to Thursday, at least for now, due to road conditions. Imelda dumped more than a foot of rain on the small community.

Jared Martin and his family have also had to put life on hold.

"We finished it a few months ago, and yeah," Martin said. "Start over."

There's simply no other option.

Standing water still sits in Martin's yard nearly a week after the rain stopped.

"We're trying to finish gutting the house and getting it cleaned up so we can start drying it out," Martin said.

Martin says a foot and a half of water flooded his home during Imelda.

His mother had to rescue martin and his wife.

"There was a gentleman up there that was kind enough to bring us down here to get them by boat. We got them out of the house several days ago and yeah, it's been an adventure," Sandra Martin, Jared's mother said.

Martin says he lost everything on the first floor including his SUV.

"Put them both up on bricks at the last minute because we had no idea. We've had heavy rains here before and it's never gotten close to even where it's at now and it's already dropped two and a half, three feet," Martin said.

Their Orangefield home was also damaged during Harvey and they just finished rebuilding it a few months ago.

"For Harvey, we were in a rent house and it flooded so we had to find somewhere to go. We bounced around for a little while and found this place, decided to fix it up," Martin said. "Guess we're going to do it again."

The process isn't an easy one, and is familiar to many.

"It's hard, you know you want to cry," Sandra said.

But the Martins understand remaining positive is key.

"There's nothing you can do about it to stop it and being upset about it is not going to make things better. So, you just have to keep a good mindset and move forward," Sandra said.

