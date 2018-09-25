ORANGEFIELD — An Orangefield pastor and his congregation are back home after spending the weekend helping people in need in the Carolinas. The pastor says these are the people who helped his church after Harvey, and he felt it was time for things to come full circle.

"On Wednesday morning I felt a nudge from God, and he said a hurricane is coming; go and love these people," recalled Pastor Cody Hogden.

That nudge motivated him to drive shipments of supplies to North and South Carolina. Hogden and church members from First Baptist in Orangefield brought six trailers early Friday morning. He says seeing the devastation brought back memories from Harvey when the church was flooded with two inches of water.

"There were cars that were completely submerged; it brought back memories even the smell of the water."

He stopped by North Carolina and gave back to a sheriff who brought his church supplies during Harvey. Then, members went to South Carolina to help a man named Jim who helped gut homes in Orangefield. "It was good to give back to people who helped us right here in our own community," Hogden said.

