City of Orange voluntary water restrictions increased to Stage 1 due to extended drought

Addresses ending in even numbers are designated for Sunday and Thursday while those ending in odd numbers are designated for Saturday and Wednesday.

ORANGE, Texas — The City of Orange is asking residents to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas on certain days.

Addresses ending in even numbers are designated for Sunday and Thursday while those ending in odd numbers are designated for Saturday and Wednesday.

They are also asking customers to water landscapes only between the hours of midnight and 10:00 am and 8:00 pm to midnight on designated watering days.

These restrictions are voluntary and implemented as a cautionary measure due to the extended drought conditions in the area.

“We are trying to be proactive and reduce our water usage throughout the City. Let’s cut back so that if there is a problem during this time, we will be in a better position to handle it," said City of Orange Mayor Spears.

From a City of Orange news release:

Stage 1 Mild Water Shortage Condition

City of Orange water customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9), and to irrigate landscapes only between the hours of midnight and 10:00 am and 8:00 pm to midnight on designated watering days. This is voluntary and implemented as a cautionary measure due to the extended drought conditions in the region. City of Orange Mayor Spears commented “We are trying to be proactive and reduce our water usage throughout the City. Let’s cut back so that if there is a problem during this time, we will be in a better position to handle it.”