Orange recreation center planning to open new building just in time for summer

ORANGE, Texas — The City of Orange is getting a new recreation center, and it’s in a familiar place.

City leaders say they plan to open just in time for summer break.

They said the facility will provide space for anything the community may need.

People in Orange are going to have to wait a bit longer for the new rec center to open its doors. City leaders are hopeful it will be out soon to serve as a new place to play for adults and children just in time for summer break.

Construction has started in converting the old natatorium to a new and improved rec center for all people in the community to enjoy.

A new face who is a Chicago native, Anthony Dandridge is the new director for the center. He has a background in being a positive role model for children and now in Orange.

“I appreciate the City of Orange because it's such a small community,” Dandridge said. “It's a great place to raise a family. It's a great place to have a family feel and community.”

The importance of having a place for kids, adults, and people of the neighborhood to congregate is great. That is why the manager James Lawerence said it was important to change the natatorium.

“The last several years, you couldn't keep the pool always full because of some leaks and the cost was just, to fix it up, was just way too much. And the use wasn't there that was needed,” Lawerence said.

Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr., headed this project to have more outlets for children to enjoy here in Orange, and Dandrige hopes his goals of the center flourishing are met.

“I just want to make sure it grows," Dandridge said. “We are building it from the ground up. We are implementing different programs, and just want to see what fits and what doesn't and what the community really wants, and they need. So that's our goal to just make sure we stay connected with the community so that this place can flourish.”

The two full basketball courts are a key feature most people are most excited about. So this summer it will be “game-on” at the new rec center.