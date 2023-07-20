Orange police warns residents of a phone call scam asking for bond money

The scam was reported as a phone call about a relative that was arrested and in custody in Houston.

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Police Department is warning residents about a scam.

On Wednesday July 19, 2023, Orange police received a complaint about a scam.

The scam was reported as a phone call about a relative that was arrested and in custody in Houston according to police.

The scammer then requests cash for the bond to release the relative.

After the cash has been received by the scammer, they then stated a third party would come to the victim’s home to collect the cash.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Orange police are asking that anyone with information about this crime, contact them at 409-883-1026 or contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

