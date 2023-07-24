Orange police need help identifying a vehicle involved in a burglary

Police say the suspect or suspects stole property from inside a building in the 700 block of W. Division Ave. in Orange and left the scene in a white SUV.

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a burglary.

On Friday, July 7, 2023, at around 4 a.m., a burglary occurred at a building in the 700 block of W. Division Ave. in Orange, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Police say the suspect or suspects stole property from inside the building and left the scene in a white SUV.

Officials are asking If you have information, to call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Crime Stoppers.

From an Orange Police Department news release:

On Friday, July 7, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a burglary occurred at a building in the 700 block of W. Division Avenue in Orange, Texas. The suspect or suspects stole property from inside the building and left the scene in a white SUV. If you have information about this crime, please call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.