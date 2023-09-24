Orange Police respond to stabbing Sunday afternoon, man in serious condition

When officers arrived on scene they discovered a man lying in the grass in the 400 block of South Farragut Ave.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police and firefighters responded to a stabbing in Orange Sunday afternoon a little before 12:30 p.m.

It appeared that the man was stabbed by an unknown suspect and was transported to a Beaumont hospital in serious condition according to a police officer on the scene.

The case is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.