Orange Police investigating body found in storage building

Police say at this time, the discovery is being treated as an unattended death.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday evening in a storage building located in the 500 block of John Street, on the city's east side.

At this time detectives say they do not know the identity of the man, nor a cause of death. The discovery is being treated as an unattended death, and not a homicide.

Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy to be performed to find out more information.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

