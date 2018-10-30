Police are investigating vandalism at a Hebrew cemetery in Orange.

The cemetery, which is gated, is located at 2106 North 8th Street.

Mayor Larry Spear Jr. told 12News that the Orange Police Department is investigating this incident as criminal mischief.

The cemetery caretaker found the damage.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

