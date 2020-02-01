ORANGE, Texas — Crews have been called to a neighborhood west of Hwy. 87 in Orange about a victim of a shooting.

Captain Robert Enmon with the Orange Police Department says witnesses are giving conflicting stories about what happened.

One man was taken to the hospital with injuries, and investigators say they found shell casings on the ground in the area.

Crime scene tape is visible at the intersection of Bruce Lane and 24th.

We're working to learn more. Stay with 12News for updates.

