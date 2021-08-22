Orange police investigating body found in storage building

At this time, the discovery is being treated as an unattended death.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange police are currently investigating a body they found Sunday evening in a storage building, in the 500 block of John Street.

At this time, detectives do not know the identity of the man or the cause of his death. The discovery is being treated as an unattended death.

Justice of the peace Chad Jenkins ordered an autopsy. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device