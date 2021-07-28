Orange Police Department mourning loss of beloved detective

Detective Howard DeVault died Monday afternoon, months after having a stroke.

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Police Department is saying goodbye this week to a beloved detective who died months after having a stroke.

Detective Howard Devault died Monday afternoon.

DeVault, who had been with the Orange Police Department for nearly 22 years, was known as "Popsi" to his coworkers who said he was like family to them.

Orange County Constable Lannie Claybar knew Devault for more than 20 years and said Devault was the kind of man that people could trust with their lives.

“He was a good person, and a great officer,” Claybar said. “And I'll miss him, and to talk about him in past tense will seem bizarre for quite a long time.”

After knowing him for more than two decades, Claybar is left with memories of working by Devault’s side and the continuous laughter they shared, he says.

In April 2021 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office asked the Southeast Texas community to show their support at a prayer vigil for DeVault and two deputies who were all battling health issues at the time.

At the time of the vigil Orange County Deputies Dru Crochet and Scott Barnes were both recovering from COVID-19 while DeVault was hospitalized due to the stroke.

Funeral arrangements for DeVault are still pending.

