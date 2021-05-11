'I have absolutely no regrets' | Retiring Orange police captain says he served his community well after decades on the force

Captain Robert Enmon said the case that haunts him to this day is the unsolved kidnapping, rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl.

ORANGE, Texas — A beloved member of the Orange Police Department said through the memorable ups and heartbreaking downs, he has enjoyed serving his community.

Captain Robert Enmon will turn in his badge on November 18 after 32 years on the only force he has ever worked for.

Enmon’s career began in 1990 when he started out as a patrol officer for the Orange Police Department. After 17 years on the streets, Enmon moved into investigations where he served as an investigative detective, patrol captain and detective captain.

“I am looking forward to not having to set my alarm clock and to take my wristwatch off,” Enmon said.

Enmon made the decision to retire eight months ago. He has been removing keepsakes off department walls and taking them home. While he will miss it, Enmon is looking forward to whatever life has next.

“I'm 62 years old. I’m wanting to spend more time with family and mainly grandkids,” Enmon said. “I have grandkids in sports. I want to see them. I want to see the stuff I missed as a parent because I had to work.”

The people, daily conversation and getting to know members of the Orange community is what Enmon said he will miss most.

“I have absolutely no regrets in my career. I've done everything I want to do. A few things out there that I haven't done, quite frankly, I don't want to do,” Enmon said.

While Enmon has no regrets, he does have one case that still haunts him to this day, the unsolved kidnapping, rape, and murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley.

“This job is full of ups and downs, and unfortunately, you don't remember all the good ups, and then there were a lot of the downs,” Enmon said.

Finley disappeared from her Orange home, and her body was found days later on Pleasure Island. Just weeks shy of her fifth birthday, Finley had been raped and murdered.

Even with DNA evidence narrowing the list of suspects, one was never arrested. The case has gone unsolved for 19 years.

“You do everything you can, go above and beyond, and the emotional aspect has dragged on in terms of to get an answer for everybody involved to have a solution to that question, who did it,” Enmon said.

Enmon became an officer because he wanted to give back to his community and make difference in society. He feels those goals were accomplished.

Enmon is ready to look forward as he slowly packs his things and takes the next step in his journey.