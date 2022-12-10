x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Family of child who was found at Lions Den Park in Orange has been located

Police believe the boy is about 3 or 4 years old.
Credit: OCSO

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The family of a child who was found at Lions Den Park in Orange has been located. 

The boy was dropped off by someone in a white utility vehicle, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release. Police believe he is about 3 or 4 years old. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 10, 2022

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device     

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office release:

FAMILY LOCATED.  

____________________________________________________________

This child has been located at the Lions Den Park in Orange Texas. He was dropped off by someone in a white utility vehicle. He’s approximately 3 to 4 years old. If you know the identity of this child, please contact the Orange Police Department at 409–883-1014

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Showers and thunderstorms expected late Saturday night into early Sunday

Before You Leave, Check This Out