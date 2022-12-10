Family of child who was found at Lions Den Park in Orange has been located

Police believe the boy is about 3 or 4 years old.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The family of a child who was found at Lions Den Park in Orange has been located.

The boy was dropped off by someone in a white utility vehicle, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release. Police believe he is about 3 or 4 years old.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office release:

FAMILY LOCATED.

