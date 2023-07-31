Orange Police need public's help to identify suspect who used a stolen card

She is accused of using a stolen credit card at Walmart.

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Police Department need the public's help to identify a woman who is accused of using a stolen card.

On July 14, 2023 the woman used a stolen credit/debit card at the Walmart in Orange from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

She drove a black vehicle.

From a Orange Police Department release:

OPD needs help identifying a vehicle and suspect. On July 14, 2023, from about 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM , , an unknown white female entered Walmart in Orange, Texas and used a stolen debit/credit card. The female suspect and her vehicle are shown in the attached photographs. If you have information about this crime, please call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.