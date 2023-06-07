'Really irritating' : Some Orange residents left frustrated after experiencing multiple power outages since May

North Holly and Express Lane homeowners have been left frustrated, saying that their power has gone out six times since May.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — A neighborhood in Orange has been experiencing power outages for months now with even the slightest bit of rainfall.

North Holly and Express Lane homeowners have been left frustrated, saying that their power has gone out six times since May.

Straight line winds are the cause of the outages and residents have been having sporadic power outages ever since.

"That's what we are facing right now. That every time it rains or every time the wind blows hard you know...leaves everybody going oh well is the power going out?" said homeowner, Brenda Woolever.

During the hot Southeast Texas summers, electricity is essential. Neighbors worry about the elderly residents.

"We have a neighbor who has had numerous strokes, and he doesn't have a generator. So every time his power fails he is out in the heat," said Woolever.

Homeowners have contacted Entergy about the issue, but no solution has been found.

"And it's kind of really irritating because the only people in the neighborhood that go out are that one road and this part of Express. The rest of the neighborhood keeps power," said Woolever.

Entergy claims that the cause of the outages are tree limbs.

"Vegetation seems to be the cause of some of the outages in this area. When tree limbs contact Entergy power lines this can cause service interruptions," said an Entergy spokesperson.

Crews were sent out Wednesday July 5, 2023 and Thursday, July 6, 2023 to cut the tree limbs.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the full statement from Entergy below:

Based on the information provided, vegetation seems to be one of the causes for outages in the area. When trees and tree limbs contact Entergy Texas power lines, this can cause service interruptions. Entergy Texas is committed to maintaining its infrastructure in a manner that helps ensure the safety of its employees, customers, and community. As part of that commitment, our crews are scheduled to trim or remove trees in this area that are too close to the power lines and may be likely to cause power outages or create a safety hazard.

If customers see a tree or branch that looks dangerously close to a power line, we encourage them to call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and report it. A representative will assess the situation and advise what needs to be done.

We are also working to replace or upgrade damaged insulators and poles in the area. Currently, when a lightning storm passes through the area, there is an increased chance that an outage may occur from an indirect (near the pole but not hitting the pole) strike. Our crews will inspect equipment and make necessary repairs to improve reliability.