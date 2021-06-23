Orange mayor seeking solutions for dimly lit road conditions on McArthur Dr

“Many people have complained about not seeing pedestrians who have tried to walk across or want to cross in the middle of the night."

ORANGE, Texas — Residents in Orange agree that driving along McArthur Drive at night is dangerous. Some even take backroads to avoid the area because the main drag looks pitch black.



During the day, McArthur Drive in Orange looks like any other road. But, when the sun goes down, it's pitch black.



“For many years, there have been tons of complaints about the level of darkness and how dark it is out here,” Mayor of Orange Larry Spears said.



He said the dimly lit road has caused many accidents and fatalities.



“Many people have complained about not seeing pedestrians who have tried to walk across or want to cross in the middle of the night," Spears said.



Multiple council meetings have been held to find a solution. After a presentation with Tx-DOT, a solution is in sight. The illumination project has finally gotten the green light.

Spears says the goal is “to establish sidewalks now on each of the north and south side of the road. And then also, 1817 and 18 lights that will illuminate the sidewalk, and the roadway as we see it now."

Residents of Orange believe the infrastructure that’s being added is important to keep families safe.

"You got a lot of people that walk around here and ride bicycles, and if they start doing things like that infrastructure is going to help us out a lot, so we look forward to that,” said Orange resident Albert Champagne.

Spears acknowledges there will be an annual maintenance fee to keep the lights running, but believes it's well worth the investment.

"No more than five or six grand a year. That's nothing compared to saving the life of an infant, or of a citizen of our community," Spears said.