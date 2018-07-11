Orange man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend in an argument about cheating.

A jury finds Jerry Willliams, Jr. guilty for killing Stormy Stanley, 28, also from Orange. The two have three children and had been dating over 10 years before Stanley's death.

Stanley was found unresponsive at a residence on E. Sunset in Orange on Oct. 25, 2017. She later died at the hospital.

The two had an argument after Williams told Stanley that he impregnated another woman, according to a probable cause affidavit. Stanley suffered multiple bruises and trauma to her face and abdomen along with other severe injuries.

Testimony in the trial began Tuesday, Nov. 6 before Judge Dennis Powell.

