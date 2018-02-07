The friends of a Southeast Texas man who was electrocuted on Saturday are speaking out.

Orange police say that 29-year-old, Roland Kaderli accidentally made contact with a live power line while trimming limbs last Saturday afternoon in Orange.

Friends of Kaderli say he was known to work on peoples yards in his off time.

Kaderli graduated from Port Neches Groves High School and leaves behind an 8-year-old boy.

"If you need anything, he would look out for you and would try to help you out," said Broderick Chargois, a friend of Kaderli.

You can help the family of Roland Kaderli by going to their go fund me page HERE.

