ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County is one of three locations for a proposed $3.9 billion levee project.

The other locations, Jefferson County and Brazoria County, already have levees.

"But for Orange County, we don't have anything at all, so we're starting from scratch," Carona said.

The Army Corps of Engineers has already selected two engineering firms to design the project.

"It will help protect the citizens of Orange, Texas. Really from the Sabine-Neches area to Orange, Texas from hurricanes," Vice President Michael Lucchesi.

Stantec-Jacobs team selected by US Army Corps of Engineers to design $1.9 billion levee and floodwall system along Texas coastline Stantec and Jacobs, operating as the Galveston Coastal Services Joint Venture, have been selected by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, to design a 26.7-mile-long levee and floodwall system along the coastline near Galveston, Texas.

Don Carona is the general manager of Orange County Drainage District.

He says storm surge is a huge threat.

"This levee would protect against that. There would be major pumps there and we believe that the system if implemented would actually provide some significant drainage interior improvements," Carona said.

The project is designed to include seven new pumps across 26.7 miles of new levees, concrete flood walls, and gates.

There are still a number of conversations that need to happen with homeowners, businesses, other cities, and even industrial facilities.

"There isn't going to be any construction until all these communications have been had to address everyone's concerns," Carona said.

The current design of the levee raised concerns for some business and home owners.

"Is it going to go through a business, is it going to go through someones home, for example? Right now, all there is is a line on the map, and the corps of engineers right now are actually working on refining that alignment," Carona said.

The other big concern is cost.

"The citizens of Orange County cannot pay for that project. We cannot afford it, and our taxpayers are not gonna be burdened with that so we've asked the state of Texas, to pay the non-federal portion of this project cost," Carona said.

If the State of Texas approves funding for the $800 million dollars needed, the levee could still take years to complete.

"The corps of engineers, at the headquarter level would indicate that it could occur in a matter of 6-7 years. I think in all likelihood that it's substantially longer than that.", added Carona.

