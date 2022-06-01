'Disturbance' between man and woman in Orange leaves 1 dead, police say

While waiting for the ambulance, Petrie stopped breathing and CPR was administered. He was then transported to a hospital in Beaumont, where he died.

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Police Department is investigating after a 'disturbance' lead to the death of a man.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 police responded to the Pilot Travel Center at 2205 Highway 62 South in Orange after reports of a disturbance between a man and a woman, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Mark Allen Petrie, who said he was having trouble breathing. While waiting for the ambulance, Petrie stopped breathing and CPR was administered.

He was then transported to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, where he died.

Justice of the Peace Jones ordered an autopsy.

The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident. All parties involved in the disturbance at the location are cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

