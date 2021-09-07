Homeowners in Orange push back against expanding neighborhood winery

"The parking is a major issue," neighbor Simmey Griffin said.



She also says the traffic is getting out of hand.



“They were parking on our streets, on Willow and Lakeshore and blocking the neighbors where they couldn't, there was no way in an emergency vehicle could have got through there," Griffin said.



Griffin and her neighbors' complaints don't stop there. They said there are issues with drainage, loud music and speedy drivers. She said it was enough to make one couple move out.



“You know, my husband said this morning, if we could just take our house and our property, move it somewhere else, we could do it, we would do it. But we can't do that," Griffin said.



The residents have taken their concerns to the city council, but they feel like no one is listening.



“We just feel like everything's falling on deaf ears,” Griffin said. “Nobody cares about the residents."



Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. said that's not true. He and the city council members are doing their best to balance the needs of the neighbors with the growing business.



"They really are doing a great service to the community,” Spears said. “We would love to see businesses grow, but we also want to take care of the citizens to make sure that they're proud."



The homeowners worry whether the winery expansion will make matters worse, but Mayor Spears said the business has agreed to limit late night activities.



“They have no wish to go past 8 p.m. with the noise or the music, and that they do not have any intentions of doing anything that will cause harm to those citizens that live in the area," Spears said.



The homeowners told 12News they don't have a vendetta against the winery.



"I don’t have anything against them,” Griffin said. “I just don’t want their business to affect us."

