Orange firefighters extinguish house fire Friday morning

On July 28, 2023 around 7 a.m. a man who works at a business in the 200 block of East Myers in Orange saw flames coming from a nearby home when he arrived at work.

A family lives at the house and he was concerned that someone might be inside, so he immediately called 911.

Firefighters with the Orange Fire Department and officers with the Orange Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters determined that no one was home at the time of the fire.

A Fire Marshal was called to the house to begin an investigation into its cause.

