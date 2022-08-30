City of Orange firefighters battle overnight fire at empty home

Because no one was home firefighters had to force their way into the home to fight the fire.

ORANGE, Texas — No one was injured in an overnight house fire in Orange Tuesday morning.

City of Orange firefighters were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Cherry Ave shortly after midnight Tuesday.

When the firefighters arrived they found a two story house on fire with heavy flames and smoke coming out of the back of the house.

The residents moved out of the house a few days ago according to neighbors.

A home next door also received some damage from the intense heat coming off of the burning structure next door.

Firefighters are the still investigating to find the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.