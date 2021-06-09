Orange Fire Department investigating cause of fire at vacant house

A bystander told 12News crews at the scene that the house had been vacant for at least seven years.

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant house.

Orange firefighters responded to call about a fire on the 100 block of Dahlia Street. Orange Police helped work the scene and an Acadian ambulance was on standby. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

A bystander told 12News crews at the scene that the house had been empty for at least seven years.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, however this is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

