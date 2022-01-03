City of Orange thanks Fire Chief David Frenzel for 53 years of service ahead of upcoming retirement

David Frenzel has been the city's longest standing fire chief.

ORANGE, Texas — The City of Orange is thanking a beloved fire chief for serving his community for more than five decades .

Fire Chief David Frenzel announced that after 53 years of service, he will be retiring from the Orange Fire Department. Frenzel’s last day will be April 19, 2022.

Frenzel has been the Orange fire chief for 25 years, making him the city's longest standing chief. He is also the most tenured city employee in Orange history, according to a City of Orange release.

Chief Frenzel joined the department on April 19, 1969. Within his years at the department, he oversaw, “many great accomplishments," including the construction of Fire Station #3 and Central Fire Station, and the remodeling of Fire Station #2.

Through Frenzel’s oversight, the Insurance Services Office rating in Orange lowered from a Public Protection Classification of 5 to a Public Protection Classification of 2. This means that the community’s overall property fire protection score increased.

The City of Orange thanked Chief Frenzel for his hard work and dedication during his 53 years of service.

