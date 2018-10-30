ORANGE COUNTY — Carol Franklin is seeking help from the Orange County community in hopes that her loved one's ashes can be returned.

Franklin is looking to sell her home on Canterbury Drive and planned a garage sale earlier this month to get rid of some unneeded things.

With no family in the area, her realtor recommended a woman who had a good track record of helping clean houses.

The woman spent a few days with Franklin getting the house ready.

However, Franklin ended up getting sick and having to be taken to the hospital.

While she was recovering, the woman held the garage sale anyway with permission from Franklin.

Franklin tells 12News she attempted to share a list of what to sell and what not to sell, but couldn't reach her.

Franklin returned to her home last week and realized many of her belongings were gone, including the ashes of her daughter and husband.

"It's very disgusting, very aggravating and I'm just plain pissed," says Franklin. "I just want my daughters and husbands ashes back, no one has any use for them."

Franklin adds the ashes were in a grey Marilyn Monroe bag, with the daughter's held in a bluish/greenish urn the size of a regular cookie jar.

Franklin says "That's the last thing I have of my daughter's."

Her husband's ashes are in a wooden box inside the bag as well.

The ashes aren't the only items missing from her home.

She claims her fridge, clothing, jewelry, furniture and more are all gone with other items misplaced in different rooms.

Multiple people tell 12News the woman held the garage sale for a few days and allowed people into the house according to Franklin.

She believes the woman took advantage of the empty home while others say it may have been miscommunication.

Franklin says she did contact law enforcement, but they told her this would be a civil matter.

She is speaking with lawyers to determine if anything can be done legally.

Franklin adds she has tried to reach the woman, but hasn't been unsuccessful.

Her main goal is for anyone to come forward and lead her to her missing loved ones' whereabouts.

© 2018 KBMT