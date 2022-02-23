Orange County woman awarded $1.3 million in lawsuit against Brookshire Brothers grocery store

Cheryl Huelsman, 70, was shopping for ice cream at a Brookshire Brothers grocery store when she slipped and fell, causing serious injuries.

ORANGE, Texas — A jury has returned one of the largest verdicts in Orange County history after a woman was awarded $1.325 million.

Back on Memorial Day weekend in 2020, Cheryl Huelsman, 70, was shopping for ice cream at a Brookshire Brothers grocery store when she slipped and fell, causing serious injuries.

Jurors in the trial heard evidence that this particular Brookshire Brothers location had recurring issues with leaking freezers dating back as far as August 2019, according to a news release from Brasher Law Firm, PLLC.

The Beaumont-based law firm represented Huelsman, who broke her kneecap in the fall and had to undergo two surgeries.

She was in a brace for several months, couldn’t drive and needed help bathing, dressing and doing basic chores, according to the news release.

Firm partner Clint Brasher says they are happy the jurors unanimously held the defendant responsible and set a standard for safety in the community

“We know that stores want customers looking at the goods on their aisles and we expect stores to fix problems they know are dangerous. We are proud to have helped Ms. Huelsman get the justice she deserves,” Brasher said.

Throughout the trial, Brookshire Brothers denied any responsibility for the accident and Huelsman’s flip-flops, according the news release.

At trial, Ms. Huelsman’s attorneys suggested apportioning 20 percent responsibility on her. After a three-day trial, the jury attributed 70 percent responsibility to Brookshire Brothers and 30 percent to the victim.

The Brasher Law Firm team representing Huelsman asked the jury for $1.154 million in closing arguments, but received $1.325 million in a unanimous vote.

The case is Cheryl Huelsman v. Brookshire Brothers, Inc., Cause No. A200196-C, in the 128th Judicial District Court of Orange County, Texas. This was the first civil jury trial tried to verdict in the 128th Judicial District Court since the pandemic began.