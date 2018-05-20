A 60-year-old woman was killed in a wreck in Orange on Friday night.

Orange police said the woman was driving in a pick-up truck southbound on Highway 62 when she crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into the tractor trailer.

Police responded to the crash at 11:37 p.m.

The woman was take to the hospital by a medical helicopter to Christus St. Elizabeth where she was pronounced dead.

Her name is not being released until the next of kin is notified.

The 53-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Autopsy results are pending.

From Orange Police

INFORMATION: On 05-18-2018 at 11:28 pm, officers of the Orange Police Department were dispatched to the 9500 blk. of Highway 62 in regards to a major accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer. Upon arrival at 11:37 pm, officers found a 60 year old female resident of Orange County had been operating a pickup truck southbound on Hwy 62 and had crossed over into the northbound lane for an unknown reason and collided with the tractor trailer. The female was transferred by Acadian Air Med to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where she was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 53 year old male resident of Redfield, Arkansas was not injured. The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance assisted at the scene. Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson of Jefferson County ordered an autopsy to be performed on the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

