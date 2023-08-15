Orange County asks customers to conserve water due to high demand

Currently the water conservation is voluntary but could become mandatory

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water to avoid a mandatory water restriction such as the one imposed in Beaumont.

The Orange County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 said high water demand is putting a strain on the water system. The District is requesting their water customers to minimize the use of water, especially for landscape and lawn irrigation during this time to avoid a mandatory water restriction.

Any questions regarding water conservation, call the Orange County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 at 409-769-2669 extension 101 and 103.

This comes less than 24 hours after The City of Beaumont issued mandatory water conservation notice.

In Beaumont, residents are restricted to watering their lawns twice a week based on the last number of their address.

Beaumont residents are also being prohibited in what the city describes as "none essential uses."

During this time, Beaumont customers are required to limit irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems, limit washing any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, or other vehicles two days a week based on the last number of their address.

Beaumont customers need to also discontinue filling, refilling, or adding to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi-type pools except for designated days.

Beaumont resident's operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system, according to the release.

These conservation efforts will be brought back down to voluntary (level 1) when usage levels have rescinded for a period of three consecutive days.

Beaumont Officials say all restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons unless it is requested.

The City of Beaumont is offering water-saving tips:

Check faucets, toilets, and irrigation systems for leaks and repair any you find. Even a slow drip can use several gallons a day.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full. Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps.

Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps. Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load. You can also select a lower or shorter cycle or save water by rinsing dishes beforehand.

Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load. You can also select a lower or shorter cycle or save water by rinsing dishes beforehand. Consider replacing old toilets or showerheads. Dual flush models use less water, as do low-flow shower heads.

Consider replacing old toilets or showerheads. Dual flush models use less water, as do low-flow shower heads. Sweep it up. Clean your driveway and exterior areas with a broom instead of a hose

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.