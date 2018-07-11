ORANGE COUNTY — Voters in Orange County gave the thumbs up to a $25 million dollar bond for the West Orange - Cove Independent School District.

The bond will be used to make improvements throughout the district.

The projects are broken down into ten parts; Safety and Security; HVAC, Bleachers and Infrastructure; Technology Initiative; Classroom Furniture and Equipment; Fine Arts Improvements; Transportation Center; Softball, High School; Baseball, High School; Football, High School; and Event Center, High school.

1. Safety and Security: $800,000

Improvements made to security on the North ELC campus including a security vestibule, door hardware with enhanced locking capabilities for all campuses, and campus security cameras at the middle and high schools.

2. HVAC, Bleachers, Infrastructure: $2,100,000

A North ELC parking addition, bleacher replacements at the north and middle school campuses, a high school entry door, signage, chill water piping insulation and roof replacement in building "A," roof replacement at the middle school, fencing added to the career center, and Maintenance HVAC controls.

3. Technology Initiative: $1,900,000

Updates to student and teacher computers in labs and classrooms, interactive panels, 3D printers, and virtual reality projectors.

4. Classroom Furniture and Equipment: $2,200,000

Renovations made to career and technology education, including cosmetology, automotive shop, building and trades, etc., Early College High School, K-12 furniture, genre library, and math, science and computer lab updates.

5. Fine Arts Improvements: $300,000

Acoustic treatment to the elementary main gym, improvements to the middle and high school stages, improvements to the high school band hall and choir room.

6. Transportation Center: $2,100,000

Construction of a new facility including bus canopies.

7. Softball, High School: $750,000

Replacement of the scoreboard, addition of bleacher canopies and installation of artificial turf.

8. Baseball, High School: $1,400,000

Replacement of the scoreboard, refurbished bleachers, addition of an ADA ramp and installation of artificial turf.

9. Football, High School: $2,900,000

Installation of stadium seating, addition of a new press box, installation of artificial turf, and creation of a concrete drive into visitor parking.

10. Event Center, High School: $11,300,000

Conversion of current PE gym to a weight room, installation of flooring and lighting in competition gym, and construction of a new competition gym for district-wide use.

In an October interview, Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris explained the upgrades to the extracurricular activities would improve facilities for about 60% of the seventh through twelfth grade students. The event center, which is the largest and most expensive project, would be used for battle of the bands, basketball, and even graduation should the ceremony need to be held inside.

From a WO-C CISD news release...

First of all, I want to the thank the Citizens Advisory Committee, Board of Trustees, and all of the stakeholders of WOCCISD for entrusting the district with these additional resources to assist in the process of providing an excellent educational experience for our students.

We look forward to the hard work ahead of us that will turn our bond vision into reality.

