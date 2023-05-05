Orange County Vessel Turn-In program breaks records with 113 boats disposed

This program provides owners with a free and voluntary method to dispose of their vessels and boats.

ORANGE, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced results from the Orange County Vessel Turn-In program (VTIP) Friday.

This program took place April 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29, according to a news release from the Texas General Land Office (GLO).

One hundred thirteen derelict vessels, totaling 1,173 linear feet, were turned in by residents, which has broken previous VTIP records for the number of boats turned in.

GLO worked alongside the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Orange County to remove 143 gallons of oil and waste, as well as five trailers, according to the release.

VTIP provides owners with a free and voluntary method to dispose of their vessels and boats.

The GLO sponsors the removal of all fuel, oil and batteries and TPWD verifies ownership and clears the vessels for disposal, according to the release.

From a General Land Office news release:

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced the results of the Orange County Vessel Turn-In program (VTIP) that took place on April 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, and 29. An astounding 113 derelict vessels, totaling 1,173 linear feet, were turned in by residents, shattering previous VTIP records for the number of boats turned in.



Additionally, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) worked alongside the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Orange County to remove 143 gallons of oil and waste as well as five trailers.

VTIP provides owners with a free and voluntary method to dispose of their vessels and boats. The GLO sponsors the removal of all fuel, oil, and batteries and TPWD verifies ownership and clears the vessels for disposal.

Removing abandoned vessels from coastal waters comes at a considerable expense—around $500-$600 per foot. The GLO and its partners encourage communities to participate in VTIPs to avoid these steep costs and to keep their boats from becoming environmental or safety hazards.

Since it began in 2015, VTIP has hosted 34 events in various coastal communities— in total, 1,380 derelict and inoperable boats measuring 22,231 linear feet have been removed from coastal areas through these essential programs.