An Orange County teen who is just back into her home after Harvey received some good news in Houston.

Espyn Burks has experienced hardships already in her young age.

"I've been worried about scholarship money pretty much my whole life, especially since high school," Burks said.

"The first time my house flooded was in 2008 with hurricane Ike. My parents were together. It flooded our house and actually a month before it flooded our house, our parents announced they were getting a divorce."

Her family home flooded during hurricane Ike in 2008, and a brand new home her mother purchased in Vidor on an educators salary flooded during Harvey just a week after closing the on the sale.

"We had to hire a bunch of people and my mom had to use some of my college money, we had kind of saved up, for some of that. And she had to take out loans for the house. It's been terrible, but we finally got into the house," she said.

Thursday, the Orange County teen got a little hope. She was selected as one of the 79 students to receive a $20,000 "Area Go Texan" scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"We couldn't believe that I had been so blessed with this because with everything that's been happening, it's good to get some good news, especially financially and stuff like that," Burks said.

Espyn will now be able to attend Texas A&M university because of the scholarship money. She cant express enough the gratitude she has for the opportunity shes been given.

"This is actually giving me the opportunity to go out there and chase my dreams. And I think that they should know that they are personally responsible for me chasing my dreams. And I want to make them proud, especially because they are giving me so much and helping me so much financially. I just want to make them proud," Burks said.

She is pursuing her dreams regardless of the struggle.

