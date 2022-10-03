20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating

The woman was found on Monday, October 3, 2022.

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning death of a 20-year-old woman who was found in a pool.

The woman was found on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:45 p.m., stating a woman was unresponsive in a pool by a home, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.

The home is located near the intersection of Tulane Road and Atkinson Circle in Orange. Deputies and first responders went to the scene and began efforts to save the woman's life.

An ambulance took her to St. Elizabeth, where she was later pronounced dead on arrival, according to the release. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has ordered an autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office release:

