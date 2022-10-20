Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for church burglary suspect

Holly Corley with the Orange County Sheriff's Office tells 12News the alleged burglar broke into the church and took a non-specified amount of cash.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a local church Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Old First Orange Baptist Church, located at 7925 Interstate 10 in Orange, on October 19, 2022 at 1:06 p.m.

Holly Corley with the Orange County Sheriff's Office tells 12News the alleged burglar broke into the church and took a non-specified amount of cash.

He is described as "heavy set" and in between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 409-883-2612.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs your help in identifying a suspect in a recent burglary at a local church. The male is identified as a heavy set white male approximately 5'8 - 5'10. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 409-883-2612