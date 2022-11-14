x
Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating death of tug boat crew member

Captain Joey Jacobs tells 12News they don't believe the death was due to natural causes.
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member.

The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor.

Captain Joey Jacobs tells 12News they don't believe the death was due to natural causes.

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Judge Chad Jenkins.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

