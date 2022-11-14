Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating death of tug boat crew member

Captain Joey Jacobs tells 12News they don't believe the death was due to natural causes.

VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member.

The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor.

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Judge Chad Jenkins.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

