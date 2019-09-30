ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The number of uninsured homes with major damage due to Imelda is now at 903, according to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick. In order to qualify for FEMA disaster assistance, our region needs 800 uninsured homes, with at least 18 inches of water inside. It's now up to President Trump to sign off on the Federal Disaster Declaration.

Since tropical depression Imelda, many in southeast Texas are left wondering, what's next? Ben Elliott is the longtime owner of Ben's Tires in Mauriceville. Both his home, and business flooded in Harvey and Imelda.

"It's real, real depressing," Elliott said.

Many of his customers are in the same boat, some not even back in their homes from Harvey, and back to square one. Elliott said he doesn't quite understand why the government hasn't already made the call to approve FEMA assistance.

RELATED: Judge: 903 uninsured homes flooded during Imelda. What we know about FEMA assistance for Southeast Texas

RELATED: How to file a flood insurance claim

"I don't care if it's 300 houses, 1000 houses, if you're all flooded out, and some businesses are flooded out, it's a disaster area," Elliott said.

FEMA is still working with county and state officials to assess damage in some areas. As of Monday morning, seven counties had completed damage assessments, and turned them into the state. These include; Galveston, Hardin, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Jasper and San Jacinto Counties.

Now that our region meets the criteria, Judge Branick expects the governor to request a federal disaster declaration from the President.

In the meantime, those affected by Imelda are just doing their best to help people get back to normal. For example, the post office in Mauriceville.

"It's fantastic, it really is, they've got it going on, I feel sorry for them, they're working in a tent...and it's hot," Elliott said.

The building also suffered damage from Imelda, once again. Elliott said after Harvey, they had to relocate temporarily to Bridge City, an hour drive round trip just to pick up their mail. As a business owner, he relies heavily on the postal service, and is relieved to see that this time, things are much simpler.

"She told me, 'you will not go to Bridge City anymore, I will take care of this for you here,' and that's pretty outstanding," Elliott said.

Staff at Vidor Independent School District were also able to return to school for the first time since Imelda Monday. Students will be able to return Tuesday. The district is offering counseling, clothing and other resources to students affected by Imelda.